Bailey and Cody Brogden from Australia batted together for the first time for Bamburgh Cricket Club. Picture: Bamburgh Cricket Club

Cody Brogden, who is Alnwick’s overseas amateur and also plays for Bamburgh, opened the batting for the first time ever with his brother Bailey, who is over visiting from Geelong, where both brothers live.Bailey no longer plays cricket which makes his appearance all the more surprising, their dad Darren said: “I didn't see this coming. Good prep for the next Ashes tour.”

Bamburgh bowled Davipart out for 81 with James Crooks and Michael Kirkup taking three wickets each, however the biggest cheer of the innings came when Bailey Brogden took his first Bamburgh wicket.

The Brogdens opened the batting in the second innings, putting on 46 runs before Cody departed on 28 and Bailey followed shortly after on 14.

Bamburgh chased down the total needed within 12 overs, beating Davipart by seven wickets.

Cody is both Alnwick and Bamburgh’s leading run scorer this season with 465 runs for Alnwick and 517 for Bamburgh.

The match was also extra special for 13-year-old George Martin, who took his maiden Bamburgh wicket which was also his first senior wicket. The teenager is the youngest player to appear for Bamburgh this season.

Alnwick firsts’ game against Lintz saw Graeme Clennell return to the visitors’ side 49 years after he made his debut for them. Sadly he couldn’t inspire them to victory, Alnwick winning by eight wickets.

Alnmouth and Lesbury firsts beat Backworth by 138 runs, helped in no small part by a knock of 116 by Eknath Kerkar and Paul Straker’s 88 not out.

Straker and Kerkar also took two wickets apiece.

There was also a big win for Morpeth firsts, who beat Blaydon by 120 runs.

Morpeth lost the toss and were put in to bat, losing all their wickets for 168, Alex Senior topscoring with 46.