Ashington's win against Chester-le-Street sees them pull clear of the relegation spots

Ashington pulled off a fantastic win by 96 runs against Chester-le-Street on Saturday to boost their chances of avoiding relegation.

With two games of the season remaining, the Mighty Acorns are not out of the woods yet but they are now 19 points ahead of Shotley Bridge, who are second bottom.

On Saturday, after being put in to bat, they got off to a cracking start with a partnership of 63 between openers Jack Jessop and Sean McCafferty.

Jessop fell lbw to Sebastian Hughes-Pinan for 20 then Jack McCarthy was out first ball.

McCafferty hit two sixes and four fours in a 47-ball knock of 45 before he was stumped by wicketkeeper Jacob McCann off Hughes-Pinan with the visitors on 80-3.

But a vital stand developed between Avishka Perera (58) and Ben Harmison (44) and even after both had been dismissed, the lower order – Dan Gardiner (16), James Harmison (10) and Ian Sharkey (27) – chipped in with valuable runs which saw their side climb up to a total of 233-9 from their 45 overs.

After early wickets for Matty Collins and Alex Nice, Chester-le-Street were quickly in trouble at 29-3.

Sharkey removed Callum Gaffney before spinners James Harmison and Perera took five wickets between them.

Kyle Coetzer struck a half century then Collins returned to the attack and had him caught at long on by McCafferty.

Perera took the final wicket of Hughes-Pinan with the home side all out for 137 from the fifth ball of the 37th over.

Matty Collins ended with figures of 3-35; James Harmison 3-25 and Avishka Perera 2-26 with one wicket each for Alex Nice (1-11) and Ian Sharkey (1-37).

Ashington seconds’ match against Chester-le-Street seconds was abandoned.

The visitors had amassed 259 from their 45 overs with leading contributions from George Harrison (75) and Ethan Connolly (60).

In reply, Ashington were quickly in trouble, losing John Woolley who was bowled from the first ball of the fourth over for five.

Wickets continued to fall and at one stage the home side were 66-6.

But teenager Lennon Harmison (67 not out) and skipper Josh Robinson (38 not out) staged a recovery, with the pair locked in a seventh wicket partnership of 83 when the game was brought to a premature conclusion due to rain.