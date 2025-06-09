Ashington's match against Castle Eden is abandoned after torrential rain stops play

Ashington travelled home with six points after their game at Castle Eden was abandoned. Picture: Brian Bennett

Ashington’s match away against Castle Eden in the Premier Division of the North-East Premier League on Saturday was abandoned after torrential rain.

Going into the clash, the forecast was not promising – but the game started on time with the hosts being put into bat.

Alex Nice and Matty Collins opened the bowling for the visitors and it was the latter who made an early breakthrough.

With his first delivery, Benjamin Simpson middled an off drive but was left stunned as Ashington professional Avishka Perera took an outstanding one-handed catch diving to his left at cover.

Castle Eden continued to find runs hard to come by against Nice and Collins then, in the 11th over, Jonathan Malkin nicked a delivery from Nice behind to wicketkeeper Jack McCarthy.

Following cautious starts from John Spellman and Mandeep Singh, the duo upped the tempo with the home side’s 50 coming up in the 18th over before the rain – which had threatened – eventually forced the players off at 1pm.

After play resumed at 2.45pm Spellman was bowled by an excellent delivery from James Harmison for 37, but 20 minutes later torrential rain led to the game being abandoned with the hosts on 104-3 in the 30th over. Singh was unbeaten on 35.

For Ashington, the accuracy of Nice and Collins in their early spells was evident as the duo returned figures of 1-14 from seven overs and 1-17 from eight overs respectively.

As a result, the Mighty Acorns collected six points and remain third from bottom whilst Shotley Bridge – one place below Ashington – lost by five wickets against Felling and picked up two points.

Tynemouth – who are directly above the Wansbeck outfit – widened the gap between the two clubs to 11 points after they banked 15 points from a winning draw over Sunderland.

On Saturday (June 14), Ashington firsts are at home to Chester-le-Street.

The weather was also the winner at Langwell Crescent where only 15 overs were bowled in the contest between second in the table Ashington seconds and Castle Eden seconds. The hosts were on 38-2 when the game was called off.

Ashington seconds travel to face Chester-le-Street in a clash between the top two on Saturday.