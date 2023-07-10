Recalled to the Test arena, the 33-year-old recorded speeds of 96.5 mph and took five wickets for 34 from 11.4 overs as the Australians were all out for 263 in their first

innings.

Then with England on 142-7 in reply, Wood went to the wicket and struck three sixes and a four in a quickfire knock of 24 from only eight balls.

Englan'd Mark Wood, who won player of the match in the Third Test v Australia at Headingley. Picture: Steve Graham Sport Photos

In the second innings, as Australia looked to extend their lead, Wood nipped in with two wickets before the visitors were dismissed for 224.

On Sunday - day four - after being set a target of 251, England needed 21 to win when Wood entered the fray and again struck a six and a four in an unbeaten 16 as the hosts

went on to win a thriller.

Australia now lead 2-1 in the five match series.

Wood began his cricketing journey with his home town club and Ashington Cricket Club chairman Steve Storey said on Sunday evening: “We are so proud, pleased and delighted that Mark has made his way into the team and we’ve got a rocket fast bowler playing for England.