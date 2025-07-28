Ashington's Jack McCarthy proves he's a hit at number one and number three

Jack McCarthy hits a single to bring up his century. Picture: Steve Graham Sports Photos

Jack McCarthy made it back-to-back 100s for Ashington in their victory over South Northumberland at Langwell Crescent on Saturday.

A fortnight ago, the right-hand batter scored an unbeaten 124 in his side’s crushing win by 152 runs over Hetton Lyons but at the weekend, he topped that with a scintillating ton – ironically another 124 – against the Gosforth side.

Afterwards McCarthy said: “It’s been a good day in general but I’m really happy that I got another 100.

“I feel good and I’m really pleased with my batting at the moment.

“I normally go in at number three but with Jack Jessop forced to withdraw through illness, I was promoted to number one. However, I feel I can bat anywhere from one to seven if needs be and it’s probably the one thing which I’m happy about with myself because I feel I can be quite adaptable.”

The 25-year-old was left to ponder during the lunch interval after finishing the first session one run short of his century and he said: “I hit an on-drive for four from the penultimate ball which took me to 98 and then I got a single – but I just had to make sure that I was still there after lunch especially against South Northumberland because they are a really good club and have got some really good players.”

McCarthy explained the difference between opening the batting as opposed to going in at number three. “It’s a little adjustment because at number three I could be going in after one ball at 0-1 or alternatively it could be 150-1 after 30 overs, so it’s all about making sure your mind is ready to go to the wicket whenever.

“Opening the batting is the hardest time as you face the new ball. Today the pitch was quite tacky but it flattened out and got easier to bat on later in the day.”

McCarthy is delighted with Ashington’s progress. “We didn’t do very well after our first two games of the season but now we are starting to pick up wins and are fourth in the league,” he said.

“We are competing against the top teams which we weren’t doing earlier in the campaign and have a win against South Northumberland; a draw against Burnmoor and a winning draw against Chester le Street.

“We are finding our feet and are where we are supposed to be in the division.”

Skipper Cam Nichols said: “It was an absolutely unbelievable win.”

“Everyone batted well and as a team it was just class. Sean McCafferty came back into the side today and proved his point whilst Jack McCarthy was again outstanding.”

He went on: “That’s six games unbeaten now and the lads are performing well.”