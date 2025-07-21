Ashington's game against Shotley Bridge is a washout

Jack Jessop was on 11 when rain stopped play. Picture: Steve Graham Sports Photos

Everything remained status quo on Saturday in the NPL’s Premier Division as rain swept across the region with all matches abandoned.

Frustration was the name of the game at The Spa ground where Ashington’s clash against third from bottom of the table Shotley Bridge got under way on time.

However, two balls into the second over, umpires Russell Perry and Jamie Rossiter took the players off the field due to rain.

After a delay of two hours play eventually resumed – but it was short-lived as, after another eight deliveries, the rain returned. It became torrential and the game was officially abandoned at 2.15pm.

Ashington – put in to bat – had advanced onto 16 without loss with Jack Jessop on 11 and Alexander Charnley on four.

Even though Ashington seconds’ clash against Benwell Hill at Langwell Crescent had a later start of noon, there was more play, the clash going 27 overs before it was called off.

The hosts had their opponents reeling at 19-4 early doors, but a partnership developed between Prahalad Nadella (38 not out) and Andy Dawson (27 not out) with the Hill moving onto 94-4 when the game ground to a halt.

On Saturday (July 26), Ashington take on South Northumberland.

The firsts are at home whilst the seconds travel to the Roseworth Terrace ground in Gosforth.