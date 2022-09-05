Ashington's destiny in their own hands in promotion decider

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashington CC.

On Saturday it wasn’t complete – but the 20 points for victory over fourth placed Philadelphia means the Mighty Acorns will go into Saturday’s final match of the season against Shotley Bridge holding a 15 points lead.

McCafferty who won the toss and put the visitors into bat said afterwards: “Obviously with rain around on the forecast to put them in (Philadelphia) put us in the best position possible. We got off to a great start with Cam Skinner and Matty Collins really consistent with the new ball and on another day we could have had them 30-7 as we dropped a few catches and our fielding was generally sloppy.”

He continued: “Batting wise we made a decent start through Jack Jessop and myself as we put on 58 for the first wicket but then we lost a flurry of wickets and went through a spell where we lost one (a wicket) every couple of overs which isn’t ideal.

"However, Jack McCarthy was a class above with a very mature knock at a time where if he had got out it would have put us behind the eight ball although I’m not saying that we wouldn’t have won. James Harmison did well to steady the ship and he also played some nice shots and rotated the strike well with Jack (McCarthy) who was seeing the ball like a beach ball.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He went on: “In the end, I was just glad that we got over the line.

"All in all it was a disappointing display from us to let Philadelphia get 200 although credit to their batters who played well. But our batters came to the fore when required because when the pressure is on to chase down 200 - and to achieve it quite comfortably – is pleasing.”

McCafferty says his side will travel to Shotley Bridge on Saturday (September 10) for a promotion decider with a positive mind set.

The Mighty Acorns who are second in the table, lead third placed Shotley by a 15 points margin but as the two go head to head in the final match of the campaign, only one of them will join already promoted Castle Eden in the Premier Division next term.

“We will definitely be going for the win at Shotley,” he said.