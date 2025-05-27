Ashington's Ben Harmison says team has got to 'put things right - and quick'

Ashington CC's first XI vice-captain Ben Harmison. Picture: Steve Graham Sports Photos

Ashington Cricket Club’s first XI vice-captain Ben Harmison looked on despondently after the Wansbeck outfit had crashed to a fourth consecutive defeat as they lost by five wickets at Burnopfield on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mighty Acorns began the season with wins over Sunderland and Hetton Lyons, but have fallen away in recent weeks and are occupying ninth place in a division of 12 in the North-East Premier League’s top flight.

Over the past few weeks, they have lost against Shotley Bridge and Felling – two teams who are around them at the wrong end of the table, and they now prepare to tackle second from bottom Tynemouth in a crucial clash at Langwell Crescent on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Afterwards Harmison pulled no punches when he said: “Everyone is gutted but we are all honest and it’s our fault.

“We are not making any excuses – we are just not playing well enough and not making good enough decisions when we need to, especially today on a bit of a sticky pitch.

“We didn’t assess the pitch early enough and then by the time we did we were five wickets down and trying to claw it back.”

Harmison did however give credit to his brother James and Sean McCafferty, who staved off a total collapse with a stand of 26 for the seventh wicket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “James and Sean dug in and batted well, but in a limited overs game, the overs tick down and it gets to a point where you’ve got to try something. If you’re five wickets down at the time, one mistake and you’re not only another wicket down but back in trouble.”

“Bowling wise we were brilliant,” added Harmison.

“We said at half time that we thought we could defend our score and for a long time, it looked as if we were going to do that.

“The pleasing thing was that we showed a lot of character and a lot of fight with the ball. But we’re honest and we know where we are going wrong – we’re not scoring enough runs, it’s as simple as that. It’s alright at Ashington where the pitch is a bit flat and we can play some shots, but away from home you’re not sure what kind of pitch you are going to face, and we are not making good enough decisions or applying ourselves.

“We are six weeks into the season now and we have lost four games. We have meetings after every game and talk about where we are going wrong and hopefully the lads will back up what they are saying. We have got to put things right – and quick.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After straight knock-out games of 45 over per side for the first six weeks, the league reverts to red ball cricket this weekend with the win, lose, draw format and Harmison said: “Because we have lost four in a row, the change is probably going to be good for us – but to be honest, it doesn’t matter what colour the ball is – we’ve got apply ourselves and make good decisions at the right times.

“We’ve made bad decisions and lost wickets and by the time we try and claw it back we haven’t given our bowlers enough runs to defend.”