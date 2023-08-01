Sophie Charlton with club chairman Steve Storey.

And it was another excellent all round performance by Sophie Charlton - who was named as the Player of the Match - which proved pivotal.

Sophie opened the innings and was still there at the end of the allotted 20 overs with 45 to her name as Ashington totalled 98-4.

In reply, the home side were reeling on 0-2 as Sophie took two wickets in her first over followed by a third but from a position on being 4-3 and 19-4, Alnwick – led by Sally Armstrong who scored 33 - pulled themselves back into the contest so much so that the game turned into a nail biter of a finish before the Langwell Crescent outfit emerged victorious.

Ashington Women’s captain Hollie Newsome said: “It’s the first time we have ever won the league and we are more in shock.

“We have worked really hard this season and to have people still playing for us who have been here from the very start in 2018 when we had our first hard ball game was very pleasing.”

She continued: “Alnwick’s opening bowlers bowled really well at the start but Sophie Charlton managed to stick in and score 45 and she really carried the innings for us.

"Given where we were at the half way mark – 35 after ten overs – we were pushing to score a hundred and I knew we could defend a low total with the bowlers we had in our side.”

She went on: “Sophie (Charlton) opened the bowling and took four wickets in her designated four overs and when we had them (Alnwick) below ten for three wickets down it did feel as if we were on top. Then in the middle of the innings it did look as if things were not going in our favour and the game was starting to slip away from us.

“However, Ellie Storr came on to bowl and turned the match around for us and once we got Sally Armstrong out we knew we needed to work hard to try to keep the singles down and thankfully we got over the line.”

Hollie gave a special mention to three of the side – Grace Skinner, Ellie Storr and Maggie Ashton: “Grace went in to bat at number five today and scored her first boundary in a senior game so that was lovely to see,” she said.

"Grace was a bit shaky with her bowling at the start so we brought her on at the other end and she settled in really well.

“She’s been cracking all year for us and it’s been amazing to see her batting come along as well as her bowling. Ellie Storr had a shaky week recently and said that she didn’t want to bowl again - but she came on today and really changed the game, taking two quick wickets and keeping the score down ending with 2-7 from three overs. Maggie Ashton is someone who really uplifts and motivates our side - and we are a lot more energetic whenever she is playing.”