However to get over the hurdle of this North East Premier League quarter final tie, the Mighty Acorns were indebted to their lower order batsmen for getting them over the line.

The Jesmond based outfit batted first but James Harmison struck early when he bowled Hamzah Amin from the last ball of the second over.

Bobby Green and Mohsin Mukhtar went at a pace but in the fourth, spinner Harmison struck again with Greg Williams pouching the catch after Green had played a reverse sweep.

Ashington's Cal Storey. Picture: Steve Graham Sport Photos

Mukhtar was trapped lbw in Ben O’Brien’s first over but Newcastle reached the half way mark on 86-3 and looked like setting the home side a formidable target.

However, skipper Sean McCafferty rotated his bowlers and the move paid dividends.

Matthew Stewart was stumped by wicketkeeper Jack McCarthy then in the 13th Cam Walker struck another big blow when he removed prolific run scoring batsman Jacques Du Toit lbw for 19.

Ashington continued to take wickets and performed exceptionally well to restrict their visitors to 144-9 at the close with Harmison taking three wickets and O’Brien two.

Ashington made a poor start in reply losing McCafferty, Jack Jessop, Jack McCarthy, Jeremiah Louis and Ben O’Brien and were reeling at 58-5.

But Harmison looked solid and initially supported by Scott Pearcey the pair added 41 for the sixth wicket until the latter was stumped for 23.

With five overs left the home side still needed 46 to win.

Enter Cal Storey who raced to 23 including three boundaries and all of a sudden the target was 13 off two overs.

Storey (23) picked out the one fielder patrolling the boundary at square leg but next man in Williams was busy at the crease and played a reverse sweep shot which found the

ropes.

Ashington required six off the last over then with the scores tied, Williams tried to clear the fielder but was caught by Ronan Hogarth at mid on with three balls remaining.

Josh Robinson went to the wicket and from his first delivery played the ball into the off side to clinch the winning run.

Harmison meanwhile - who had gone to the crease with Ashington four wickets down on 57 - ended unbeaten on 27 after a terrific battling innings.

Newcastle 144-9; Ashington 145-8