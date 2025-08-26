Ashington win Banks Salver Hundred competition after beating Seaham

The Ashington team with their trophy. Picture: Steve Graham Sports Photos

A ruthless performance by Ashington saw them lift the Banks Salver Hundred competition on Bank Holiday Monday.

On a glorious day and in front of a good crowd, the Mighty Acorns booked their place in the grand final after a 19-run win over Chester-le-Street.

Batting first, Ben Harmison hit a half century and Sean McCafferty 28 as Ashington closed on 133-9.

Chester-le-Street’s reply got off to a disastrous start. Andrew Smith was out from the first ball after he played on to a delivery from Avishka Perera and they only scored two runs from the first 10 balls.

They continued to lose wickets and requiring 58 from the final 30 balls, they fell 20 runs of their target.

In the second semi-final, Seaham Harbour beat Felling by 23 runs.

In the final, Ashington had Seaham in all sorts of trouble from the start with Perera taking four wickets for nine runs.

The Durham side slumped to 40-7 with Harry Parkinson striking twice and James Harmison taking one wicket. After a run out, Cam Nichols took the final two wickets as Seaham were skittled out for 48 from 79 balls.

Ashington lost John Woolley early but Perera (14 not out) and Jack McCarthy (25 not out) took Ashington home from the 34th delivery.

Speaking after the game, Ben Harmison said: “I’m thrilled to bits. It’s been absolutely brilliant. It’s the first finals day for the club and I’m over the moon as a whole.

“The weather has been good and it’s been a great day but I’ve got to mention the volunteers – half of whom who were up here yesterday preparing.

“I was delighted for the lads who played the game but over the moon in general for the club as a whole to repay them for all their hard work which they put in to host the day.”

He added: “We decided to bat first. It was a used pitch which we thought would get harder as the day wore on – and it did a little bit.

“We thought 125-130 would be a good score with the spinners we had in our side because it wasn’t a normal Ashington pitch where you can just blast the ball everywhere – it was a bit tricky. But once I got in along with Sean McCafferty, although we got up to 133, we probably fell 15 runs short.

“I was out at a bad time and Sean was unlucky as he was caught on the boundary rope. After that we knew we still had enough balls left to get us up to about 135 and that that would be a challenging score even though we would have to bowl well.

“We bowled brilliantly and people don’t realise how hard it is to bowl in the power play, especially a spinner when you’re only allowed two men out. But then the plan comes into place and wherever they have their two men, we have to bowl in an area where they are hitting to them fielders, which Avishka Perera and all our spinners did.”