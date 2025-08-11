Ashington vice-captain says players need to be critical of themselves after latest defeat

Sean McCafferty was critical of the team's performance against Burnopfield. Picture: Steve Graham Sports Photos

Sean McCafferty thought Ashington were not at the top of their game as they slipped to a four-wicket defeat against Burnopfield on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McCafferty – vice-captain on the day – saw the Wansbeck outfit crash through the 300 runs barrier – but it proved to insufficient as the visitors clinched the result in the final over.

Ashington lost the toss and were put in to bat but McCafferty said afterwards: “We weren’t too upset about going in to bat because we went into the game off the back of some good performances when batting first.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We wanted to put a decent score on the board to defend on what was a good pitch and we were happy enough first half. After the changeover, I just didn’t think we were consistent enough with the ball.

“Burnopfield have got some good and dangerous players and I felt that we let them get into their innings with one or two loose balls per over.

“If you give players a chance they’ll make you pay and a few of their lads batted really well.

“We took the match into the last over but we always felt as if we were that little bit behind the game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: “It was maybe a case of too little too late. Ian Sharkey managed to get two quick wickets in three balls with two batters who were set and we knew that we had to probably get the next two out in the batting order.

“The two brothers Matty and John Oswell put on a little partnership and then the former finished it off with a scoop over the wicketkeeper for six.

“From a Burnopfield point of view it was a good way to win the game, but for us it was a disappointing day.

“You need to bowl very well here to take wickets and unfortunately we didn’t do that as a team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For the neutral it would have been a good game of cricket to watch with a lot of fours and sixes but with my Ashington head on, it wasn’t the best.”

He went on: “It’s strange playing at Ashington because generally anywhere in the league if you get 300 you will not be beaten and there’s a bit of margin for error in your bowling, but at Langwell Crescent it’s a tough place to defend a score when the pitch is flat.

“I always felt we were behind the game with bat and ball but I think we have got to be critical of ourselves, and our bowling performance didn’t warrant us winning the game.”

On Saturday (August 16), Ashington travel down the coast to face Tynemouth and McCafferty added: “We’ve had a very up and down season where we are either really good or completely the opposite so I think it’s important from a team point of view to put the last couple of weeks right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After being unbeaten in six games, we haven’t shown ourselves in all our glory over the last two weeks with consecutive defeats.

“Our standards have dipped off collectively and in this league good players will punish you if you’re not on you’re game. As a team we should feel pressure to perform because we haven’t been at it – and that’s not good enough.”