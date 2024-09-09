Ashington to play in rescheduled Bobby Smithson Cup final on Friday
The 20-overs-per-side clash was originally scheduled to have been played last Sunday but was washed out following incessant rain.
The game is set to start no later than 5.30pm and Mighty Acorns skipper Sean McCafferty said: “Everybody was disappointed that the match was called off because we had a good day planned at the club.
“We tried everything possible to get the game on but the weather beat us. After speaking to the captain at Newcastle City, we both wanted to try and play the final this year – we didn’t want to leave it until next season because it loses the excitement.”
Ashington will be without Matty Collins, Matty Potts and James Harmison for the clash and McCafferty said: “They’ll be a big miss for us – but it gives other lads the chance to play in a cup final.”
