Matty Potts will be missing for the Mighty Acorns in Friday's cup final. Picture: Stephen Graham Sports Photos

The final of the Bobby Smithson Cup between Ashington and Newcastle City will take place at Ashington’s Langwell Crescent ground on Friday (September 13).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-overs-per-side clash was originally scheduled to have been played last Sunday but was washed out following incessant rain.

The game is set to start no later than 5.30pm and Mighty Acorns skipper Sean McCafferty said: “Everybody was disappointed that the match was called off because we had a good day planned at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We tried everything possible to get the game on but the weather beat us. After speaking to the captain at Newcastle City, we both wanted to try and play the final this year – we didn’t want to leave it until next season because it loses the excitement.”

Ashington will be without Matty Collins, Matty Potts and James Harmison for the clash and McCafferty said: “They’ll be a big miss for us – but it gives other lads the chance to play in a cup final.”