Ashington teenager Lennon Harmison stars with five wicket haul

Ashington seconds clinched runners up spot in division two of the North East Premier League on Saturday after an emphatic nine wickets victory over Newcastle seconds at Langwell Crescent.

And what a campaign it has been for Lennon Harmison. The teenager was again the star performer with the ball as he returned glowing figures of 5-17 from only seven overs.

Stephen Pinnington (43) and opener Robert Walker (37) top scored before the Jesmond outfit who were bowled out for 170 in 40.3 overs.

Then with rain around, John Woolley eased any fears that the game would be called off as he hit a brilliant unbeaten 112 from only 71 deliveries which included 12 boundaries and four maximums.

Lennon Harmison. Picture: Ian Brodie

Conn Sullivan featured in an opening partnership of 156 with Woolley but the former was dismissed for 43 as the home side rapidly closed in on the target.

Ashington wrapped the game up from the fourth ball of the 21st over.