Action from Ashington's game against Hetton Lyons. Picture: Stuart Davison

Set a target of 186 to win, the Mighty Acorns were 74-4 before a major contribution from Ben Harmison, supported by Jeremiah Louis and James Harmison saw them home with four-and-a-half overs to spare.

For the final six games of the season, the format has reverted back to the 50 overs per side win or lose format.

Hetton Lyons lost skipper Stuart Walker from the second ball of the game when he was caught behind by wicketkeeper Jack McCarthy off Louis for nought.

But from thereon, the visitors – second from bottom of the league – posed problems for Ashington mainly through their opening batsman, Gary Scott.

Indeed, when Scott completed his half century in the 17th over, he had hit more than half of his side’s score of 90.

Shortly afterwards, Jarvis Clay – Scott’s partner in a stand worth 96 – nicked behind to McCarthy off Cam Nichols for 34.

In the 22nd over, Hetton were hit by a double blow. They lost their third wicket when Marcus Farquharson was run out and next ball Chris Martin was trapped lbw to Nichols at 111-4.

But Ashington got the prize wicket of Scott when he was caught by Mitchell Killeen off James Harmison for 73.

The home side kept chipping away and although Robert Talbot hit 30, Alex Storey picked up two wickets before Matty Collins polished the innings off with the scalps of Patrick Stephenson and Aaron Feroz.

Hetton Lyons were all out for 185 after 48 overs.

In reply, skipper Sean McCafferty was an early casualty, caught by Walker off Stephenson, then Killeen was run out at 28-2.

Jack Jessop (26) and Ben O’Brien (35) batted well until both fell in quick succession, then Ben Harmison and Louis forged a half century stand before the latter was out for 27.

Ben Harmison was joined at the wicket by his brother James and the pair took Ashington to victory, sharing an unbroken partnership of 64.

The former struck 14 fours in a superb unbeaten innings of 73 from 80 balls.