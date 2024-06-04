Ashington survive batting collapse against Chester le Street to record third win of the season

Jeremiah 'Chilly' Louis formed a batting partnership with youngster Alex Nice to steer Ashington to the win against Chester le Street. Picture: Steve Graham Sports Photos

Ashington won their third game of the season on Saturday, but they had to dig deep against Chester le Street.

The two sides conjured up a tremendous game of cricket in what was a relatively low scoring encounter in their North East Premier League, Premier Division clash at Ropery Lane.

The visitors eventually came out on top by a two wicket margin after professional Jeremiah ‘Chilly’ Louis and Alex Nice – the latter who was making his debut for the first team in Saturday cricket – had had to battle to stave off a stirring comeback from the Durham side with an unbroken stand of 23 for the ninth wicket.

In pursuit of the home side’s all out score of 112, Ashington had overcome a couple of hurdles after losing Jack Jessop and Jack McCarthy early.

Cam Nichols and skipper Sean McCafferty had seemingly put them on the road to victory with a determined partnership but, after adding 51, the latter clipped a delivery from Mark Watson to the mid-wicket boundary which saw him caught by Charlie Purdon for 17.

Cue a dramatic batting collapse which, after seeing Ashington initially lose McCafferty, Nichols (43) and James Harmison for just one run, escalated to six wickets falling for 17 runs.

Louis and Nice added three runs to take the total to 95 at the tea interval – before a tense and nerve wracking finale ensued as Ashington looked for 18 more runs.

The bowling was accurate and tight whilst Louis and Nice showed immense concentration – and it was the former whose crunching off-drive for four from the second ball of the 43rd over saw his side home.

McCafferty had won the toss and put Chester le Street in to bat – and Ashington made a dream start having the home side on the ropes at 12-3 in the seventh over.

Jacob McCann was caught by McCafferty; Andrew Smith was well pouched by Nichols then skipper James Thompson was caught behind by wicketkeeper McCarthy. Matty Collins claimed the first two scalps with Louis taking the third.

Ashington had to be patient as a stand developed between John Coxon (23) and Purdon (39) before Collins bowled the former.

In the third over after lunch, Purdon was caught behind by McCarthy off Nice then Chester lost their last five wickets for 12 runs.

For Ashington, Collins (3-28), Nichols (3-34), Louis (2-26) and Nice (2-8) took the wickets.

Nice – making his bow for the first 11 in Saturday cricket at the age of 17 – claimed 2-8 from six overs and said afterwards: “I thought I bowled quite well. I just bowled at the stumps and made the batters play shots. I was really happy.”