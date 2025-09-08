Ashington suffer eight-wicket defeat to leave relegation a real possibility ahead of Saturday's last game

Alex Charnley hit a well-crafted 58. Picture: Steve Graham Sports Photos

Ashington’s hopes of retaining their top flight status in the North East Premier League will go to the wire and not be decided until after the final set of matches on Saturday.

Incredibly after 21 games, four teams – including the Mighty Acorns – are in the relegation mix, with one of them joining basement outfit Sunderland through the trapdoor.

The bottom of the Premier League table reads: Newcastle 276 points; Shotley Bridge 262 points; Ashington 261 points; Tynemouth 255 points; Sunderland 61 points.

On Saturday, Ashington travel to face Newcastle whilst Shotley Bridge host Castle Eden and Tynemouth have home advantage against South Northumberland.

A flat and unconvincing performance by the Wansbeck outfit against champions Burnmoor culminated in a crushing eight-wicket defeat at Langwell Crescent at the weekend, and with Shotley Bridge leapfrogging above fellow strugglers Tynemouth after they had claimed a 26 runs margin against the coast outfit, everything now hinges on the outcome of Saturday’s fixtures.

Put in to bat, Ashington lost Jack Jessop, who was lbw to Sean Tindale in the sixth over, but they recovered through Alexander Charnley and Jack McCarthy, who put on 49.

However, McCarthy departed leg before for 17 and was quickly followed by professional Avishka Perera, who drove the ball straight down Marcus Brown’s throat at long on with the fielder not having to move an inch.

Charnley and Ben Harmison kept the scoreboard ticking over with Ashington’s 100 coming up in the 27th over.

But in the next, Tindale, on his return to the attack, had Charnley caught behind by Stuart Poynter for a well-crafted knock of 58.

Harmison and Sean McCafferty joined forces until both fell in consecutive overs, the former caught at short cover for 38 and McCafferty bowled by Josh Coughlin for 16.

When Cam Nichols and Dan Gardiner fell in quick succession, Ashington headed into the final overs on 171-8 but James Harmison (15 not out) and Alex Nice (20 not out) forged a cameo partnership worth 34 to take their side up to 205-8 at the end of their 45 overs.

With Ashington lacking penetration, the visitors marched along the victory path with ease and it had began to look as if openers Ross Greenwell and Marcus Brown were going to feature in a double century stand and take Burnmoor over the line by 10 wickets.

However, in the 25th over Brown fell lbw to Nichols for a 70-ball knock of 88 then, four overs later, Greenwell was well caught by Nice at deep backward point for 52.

Skipper Ryan Pringle blasted four sixes from five balls to clinch the game for the champions in the 33rd over.