Ashington start new cricket season with 10-wicket win against Sunderland

Jack McCarthy takes the first of two stumpings off the bowling of David Rutherford. Picture: Steve Graham Sports Photos

Ashington made the perfect start to their new season when they raced to a 10-wicket victory over Sunderland on Saturday.

It was just the tonic for Cam Nichols too. What was to be a new era at Langwell Crescent – with Nichols taking over the captaincy from Sean McCafferty – was put on hold when the all-rounder suffered a broken thumb in the days leading up to the start and was ruled out.

Ashington won the toss and put Sunderland into bat – and the move reaped almost immediate dividends as Matty Collins trapped Greg Applegarth lbw from the last ball of the first over.

Right arm paceman Alex Nice then chipped in bowling Robert Potts for one and looking on as Taimur Khan edged behind to wicketkeeper Jack McCarthy.

But from 13-3, and also losing Bahadar Esakhiel to injury, the visitors rallied through Andrew Boal and Hashmatullah Hemat.

Youngster Charlie Harmison, steaming in from the pavilion end, had Boal caught behind for 27 with the score on 52.

The visitors collapsed to an all-out score of 91 with David Rutherford bowling a great spell where he took 4-12 from only 4.3 overs.

It had already been a busy afternoon behind the wicket for Player of the Match Jack McCarthy, who took three catches and two stumpings – and the right hander played the lead role as the Mighty Acorns wrapped up a convincing victory in only 13 overs.

He hit an unbeaten 59 from 46 balls which included eight fours and a six, and was supported by Alexander Charnley, who made an unbeaten 22 on his debut.

Speaking after the game, vice-captain Ben Harmison said: “With the first game of the season all you’re looking for is a win – and we got that.

“We bowled them out cheaply and then won by 10 wickets and I don’t think you can ask for anything more.

“Sunderland have got a changed team this year and we didn’t know anything about them, so it was a case of us getting our game plan right. We had a few players missing but we nevertheless had a really strong side out full of young lads, and it was good to see two of them come in and do well.

“Dan Gardiner bowled well whilst Alexander Charnley opened the batting and scored an unbeaten 22. I can’t complain.”

POTM McCarthy said: “I was happy with my all round performance and it was nice to get out and do well what I’ve been working on in the winter.

“My aim now is to kick on and try to stick to doing as many basic things as I can and at the same time try not to overdo anything or to overthink things, and to do the best I can.”

He had no hesitation in revealing his favourite shot in his innings of 59: “It was the reverse ramp off a no ball,” he said. “Obviously it was a free hit and the ball went over third man.”