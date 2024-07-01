Ashington skipper Sean McCafferty tells team not to be too downbeat after defeat

Skipper Sean McCafferty. Picture: Stuart Davison

Ashington Cricket Club’s first XI skipper Sean McCafferty – speaking after his team’s defeat by seven wickets against North East Premier League Premier Division leaders Burnmoor on Saturday – said it was important they should not be too downbeat.

In deep trouble at 9-3 in the seventh over, Ashington recovered to finish with a creditable all out score of 202, with Ben Harmison leading the way with 76 followed by Scott Pearcey (51), Jack Jessop (25) and Ian Sharkey (17).

In reply, Burnmoor opening batter Ross Greenwell hit an unbeaten 75 as the hosts won the game in the 46th over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McCafferty said afterwards: “There were a lot of positives to come out of the defeat. We were second in the table going into today’s game so it’s important that we do not get too downbeat.

“We came up against a decent side and probably in little spells of the game just lost out – which I thought had an effect on the overall result.”

The start was delayed due to rain, then McCafferty lost the spin of the coin.

“It was a bad toss to lose – if I had won the toss I would have put them in as well,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Early on their seamers were good and had us three wickets down pretty quickly.

“The wicket seemed to flatten out a bit and Jack Jessop and Scott Pearcey put on a good partnership then, later on, Ben Harmison batted very well for his 76.

“From being 9-3, to get to where we did – all out for 202 – was testament to Jack, Scott, Ben and to a lesser degree Ian Sharkey because it was a score which was pretty much competitive.”

McCafferty added: “I thought if we had hit our straps and bowled well, we would have had a good chance, but we were probably just off the mark bowling wise and a little bit in the field – nothing serious but just slightly below the levels where we needed to be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad