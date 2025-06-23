Ashington skipper says there were 'loads of positives' in game against league leaders Burnmoor

Skipper Cam Nichols was pleased with his side's performance.

Cam Nichols said there were loads of positives following Ashington’s performance against Burnmoor at the Village ground on Saturday.

In the end, the Wansbeck outfit held out for a losing draw. They were 32 runs short of a winning draw and 54 runs adrift of an outright win, and skipper Nichols said: “It’s a draw again but against Chester-le-Street and Burnmoor, we have just played the best two teams in the league so it was a massive positive for us to take considering the start we have had to the season.

“There is loads to build on – loads of positives – and we weren’t too far away at the end.”

Nichols won the flip of the coin and asked the home side to take first strike.

“You don’t want to bowl in 30 degree heat but it’s also a difficult one to bat first,” he said.

“As a group we decided that if I won the toss we’d bowl. That’s what we did and I thought we bowled very well.”

He continued: “Burnmoor had a good start before we pulled it right back. We were set 202 but their bowling attack is the best in the league by far and it was always going to be a tough chase no matter what score they got.

“We were in a good position at 65-1 at tea but with their attack they can skittle you for 10. Today Mitchell Killeen only bowled three overs – and for Durham, he’s just recently taken a first class five-for!”

He concluded: “Another draw is not how I like it – but I was pretty pleased overall.”