Ashington skipper says team has to forget defeat and focus on Saturday's relegation clash against Newcastle

Skipper Cam Nichols

Ashington Cricket Club skipper Cam Nichols said that the first XI have got to put Saturday’s defeat by Burnmoor out of their minds – and focus on this weekend’s crunch relegation clash against Newcastle at Jesmond.

Burnmoor – already crowned champions for a second consecutive season – showed their qualities at Langwell Crescent whilst the Mighty Acorns struggled to make an impact particularly in the bowling department when the visitors were chasing down a target of 206.

Alexander Charnley top scored with 58 as Ashington – after being 145-6 at one stage – did well to finish on 205-8. However in reply, Burnmoor had little difficulty in reaching their target in 32.5 overs with openers Ross Greenwell and Marcus Brown both hitting half centuries.

Following on from their excellent performance and win at Chester-le-Street the previous week, it was a bad day at the office for Nichols and his squad – as he was quick to acknowledge.

“It was extremely disappointing today,” he said. “Now we’ve got to put this defeat behind us and concentrate all our efforts on our final game at Newcastle when all will be decided. It’s a huge game for us.”

Burnmoor won the toss and put Ashington in to bat.

“It was a hard pitch to start off with because we’d had quite a lot of rain this week,” added Nichols.

“However, although we got up to 205, it isn’t really a par score on this ground. With the ball, we never looked like getting a breakthrough to be honest and eventually when we did, by that point the game was gone. Consequently it was just a case of trying to get as many bonus points as we could.

“We collected four batting points – but couldn’t manage to get a bowling point.”