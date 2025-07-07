Ashington skipper Cam Nichols is delighted as team starts to click with run of unbeaten matches

Cam Nichols is delighted with his team's unbeaten run. Picture: Steve Graham Sports Photos

Ashington Cricket Club’s first XI skipper Cam Nichols was delighted on Saturday as the Mighty Acorns extended their unbeaten run to four games in the Premier Division of the NEPL after an eight-wicket win over Sunderland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hosts were dismissed for 151 then, as rain interrupted other games in the league programme, the Wansbeck side raced to victory in only 25 overs.

“It was a really good win,” said a delighted Nichols afterwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Matches like this are difficult because you are against a team who are bottom of the table and who have still got a few good players – but it’s games like this that we have got to win.

“Including a match in the T20, that’s now five games on the bounce in terms of us being unbeaten, with two wins in red ball cricket, which is really good for us. I think playing in the 45 overs per side contests with the orange ball suits us a little bit more because we like winning a game of cricket outright – whereas in this current format, when the possibility of a draw is in the equation, it all becomes a little bit more complicated and personally I get confused by it all.”

He continued: “I’m really pleased that we are finding a bit of form. All of the bowlers bowled pretty tight and Ian Sharkey – who came back into the side and took four wickets – deserves to take a lot of praise, whilst everyone else chipped in as well.

“Batting-wise we started off with Jack Jessop hitting 44 – and after playing a daft shot to get out, he was annoyed with himself, then Avishka Perera and Jack McCarthy did really well to see us home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When you are chasing a low total, nobody is going to get 100 really so it’s a case of everybody contributing with a decent score, having a decent bat with time in the middle and ensuring that we win the game – that’s the key.”

He added: “We had a tough start to the season – but I feel like we are starting to click now. The changing room is a much better place and everyone is happier.

“The spirit has been lifted again and overall, I’m really happy.”