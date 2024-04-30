Ashington seconds skipper pleased by his side's all-round performance in win

Ashington CC seconds won at the weekend.

A delighted Robinson described the showing by his side in their North East Premier League division two clash as being an ‘all-round performance’ and said afterwards: “It was a great start to the season – and just what we wanted.

“It was an all-round performance with the youngsters chipping in as well as the more experienced lads, so I was very happy.”

Robinson lost the toss with his side put into bat but with contributions all down the order, the Mighty Acorns ended their 45 overs allocation on 255-7.

Openers Michael Levison and John Woolley (17) put on 54 for the first wicket before Levison (66) and David Rutherford (46) featured in a stand worth 96.

Later, Greg Williams made 45 and Charlie Harmison 20.

Graham Whitworth (3-42) and Alex Storey (2-29) took the wickets as the coast side closed on 203-5.

“I was a bit concerned because we only had five bowlers, but everyone bowled to their field,” added Robinson.

“We haven’t had the greatest of preparations due to the weather and after five indoor workouts, were only able to hold one outdoor session during the week. Consequently I thought the lads would have been a bit rusty, but they all came to the party and it was good.”

In the Premier Division, Ashington firsts’ home contest against Tynemouth was cancelled.