Ashington seconds skipper is disappointed with performance after defeat against South Northumberland

John Woolley got Ashington seconds off to a good start against South Northumberland.

Ashington Cricket Club’s second XI skipper Josh Robinson was naturally disappointed after his seeing his side fall to a 37-run defeat against South Northumberland seconds at Roseworth Terrace on Saturday.

Nick Tomlinson hit a top scoring 53 for the hosts as they totalled 237 but Ashington came up short after being bowled out for 200.

“In spells, we just didn’t bowl and field well enough,” said Robinson afterwards.

“We didn’t start very well and although we brought it back in the middle of the innings, we lost it a little bit towards the end. It allowed them to get 237 which was probably 30-40 runs too many to be fair.”

He continued: “Batting-wise, we got off to a decent start through John Woolley (41) and myself (22), but we had a mini collapse and found ourselves 83-5.

“We then had a little bit of a rally from Greg Williams (28), David Rutherford (40), Conn Sullivan (21) and Harry Parkinson (12), who all chipped in with some runs, and we weren’t that far away in the end which made our defeat even more disappointing.”

On Saturday (August 2), Ashington seconds are at home to Whitburn.

Ashington’s County Cup side – hoping to lift the Bobby Smithson County Cup for a third consecutive year – fell at the semi-final hurdle on Monday when they went down to a 35-run defeat against Benwell Hill.

A late flourish by John Woolley secured Ashington a three-wicket victory over Tynedale in the 1st XI Salver Hundred competition on Friday night.

Edward Foreman top scored for the visitors with 72 and, after Jack McCarthy had struck 55 in reply, the Mighty Acorns required 17 runs from the last eight balls.

Woolley – who finished unbeaten on 30 – smashed two sixes before he clinched the result for his side.

Michael Levison smashed a magnificent 120 and Cam Skinner hit 69 for Ashington’s Academy side on Sunday – but they lost by three wickets against Tynedale at Priors Flat, with Daniel Nevin and skipper Seth Robbie both scoring 70 for the home outfit.