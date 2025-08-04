Ashington seconds lose to Whitburn despite another great hit by youngster Lennon Harmison

Matty Potts showed his prowess with ball in hand, taking five wickets. Picture: Steve Graham Sports Photos

Lennon Harmison is enjoying a remarkable season. On Saturday, the 14-year-old notched another half century for Ashington seconds – but despite a valiant effort by the youngster, he ended on the losing side against Whitburn.

The home outfit – attempting to chase down 151 to win – had been in deep trouble as they stuttered to 33-5.

Wickets continued to fall until Harmison found support from Cal Storey (12) and Cam Skinner (13). But as Ashington harboured thoughts of pulling off what would have been a stunning victory, they were all out 27 runs short of their target.

Earlier as Whitburn were bowled out for 150 in 47.5 overs, Elliott top scored with 60.

For Ashington, Matty Potts took 5-37 from 13.5 overs whilst youngster Alfie Thornton returned excellent figures of 4-10 from five overs.

Afterwards skipper Josh Robinson said: “It was a frustrating afternoon. In the first half, we bowled well although we could have been a bit better in the field.

“Second half a 14-year-old lad (Lennon Harmison) showed us senior lads how to do it!

“With a couple of decent partnerships, the win was still on, and we were quite hopeful, but it was not to be.

“Lennon took his time and played every ball on merit. He scored 50; was good to watch and being last out, was a bit gutted when he came off the field after all the hard work he had put in.”

He continued: “Whitburn bowled well to be fair. They included Matty Muchall – who for years has been a first team cricketer – and who is a good bowler. However, in our camp, I was delighted with Matty Potts and another young teenager, Alfie Thornton. Matty took five wickets whilst Alfie – who was a late call-up after the first team had a couple of withdrawals – got four.”

He concluded: “We go again on Saturday (August 9) when we are away to Gateshead Fell then later in the month, we have the T20 finals day to look forward to.”