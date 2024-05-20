Ashington seconds bounce back from opening day loss to record four-wicket win

Ashington seconds celebrate a wicket against Castle Eden seconds. Picture: Ian Brodie

After the disappointment of losing their opening game of the season at Whitburn last week, Ashington seconds bounced back with a four-wicket victory over Castle Eden seconds at Langwell Crescent on Saturday.

Skipper and opening batsman Martin Dunn top scored with 52, with Lewis Simpson hitting 40 and Kane Iceton 38, as the visitors closed on 209-6 from their 45 overs.

For Ashington, Matty Storey and Matty Potts took two wickets apiece, with one each for David Rutherford and Luke Hetherington.

The Mighty Acorns were on the back foot after quickly losing John Woolley and Scott Pearcey, but the shoots of recovery began with a stand of 84 between David Rutherford and Potts.

After Rutherford had been caught by James Dawson off Simpson for 23, further partnerships developed involving Potts, Charlie Harmison and Greg Williams.

When Potts departed for a fine 52, Harmison took over to smash five fours and five sixes in a superb 51.

Williams also got in on the act with a timely knock of 35 before he was bowled by Ash Grant with the scores level and it was Josh Robinson who came to the wicket and secured the win in the 35th over.

Skipper Robinson – who had won the toss and put Castle Eden into bat – said afterwards: “I decided that we should bowl to try and get the most out of the pitch.

“We nipped a couple of their batsmen out early but then we dropped a couple of catches to get their opener out (Martin Dunn), who went on to get 50.

“We bowled well in spells and brought it back well, and I always fancied us to chase the total down with the batting we had in the side.”

He continued: “We lost John Woolley from the first ball of the innings then Scott Pearcey not long after, but good knocks from Matty Potts and Charlie Harmison set us up to chase.