Ashington second XI cricket squad in another big win away, beating Newcastle seconds by nine wickets

For the second time this season, Ashington seconds completed a comprehensive victory away from home.

By Brian Bennett
Published 16th May 2023, 15:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 15:39 BST
Ashington seconds had their second big away win of the season. Picture: Mike BickerdikeAshington seconds had their second big away win of the season. Picture: Mike Bickerdike
Ashington seconds had their second big away win of the season. Picture: Mike Bickerdike

At the end of last month (April), the Wansbeck outfit raced to a 10-wicket win over Sunderland.

On Saturday (May 13) Josh Robinson’s side routed hosts Newcastle for 44, then lost only one wicket as they knocked off the runs which elevated them up to third from top in division two of the North East Premier League.

In the Newcastle innings, Matty Potts led the way, taking three wickets, with two each for Alex Nice and Cam Walker, with one for Alex Storey.

In reply, the Mighty Acorns lost Adam Nichol, but Scott Pearcey (25 not out) and Alex Storey (17 not out) led their side to victory.

Skipper Robinson was delighted.

“It was a complete performance and a good bounce-back win after last week’s defeat against Chester le Street,” he said.

“We bowled and fielded well.”

The seconds are at home to Gateshead Fell on Saturday (May 20).

