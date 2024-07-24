Ashington second string secure win over South Northumberland counterparts

Cricket.

Ashington seconds returned to winning ways with a 76 runs victory over South Northumberland seconds at Gosforth on Saturday.

Put into bat, skipper Josh Robinson and Michael Levison laid a solid foundation with an opening stand worth 76.

When Robinson was caught for 37, David Rutherford (25) and Levison (62) continued in the same vein adding a further 57.

Ashington then had a wobble losing their next six wickets for only 23 runs before a last wicket partnership between Graham Whitworth and Bob Rutherford saw them break

through the 200 barrier.

The Wansbeck side then had their hosts in all sorts of trouble at 59-5. However a stand developed between Nathan Gough (54) and Ben Sidney-Wilmot (20) but when the former was caught by Bob Rutherford off David Rutherford South Northumberland’s hopes faded.

Bob Rutherford took 3-19 whilst Charlie Harmison, Graham Whitworth and David Rutherford chipped in with two apiece.