Ashington second string secure win over South Northumberland counterparts
Put into bat, skipper Josh Robinson and Michael Levison laid a solid foundation with an opening stand worth 76.
When Robinson was caught for 37, David Rutherford (25) and Levison (62) continued in the same vein adding a further 57.
Ashington then had a wobble losing their next six wickets for only 23 runs before a last wicket partnership between Graham Whitworth and Bob Rutherford saw them break
through the 200 barrier.
The Wansbeck side then had their hosts in all sorts of trouble at 59-5. However a stand developed between Nathan Gough (54) and Ben Sidney-Wilmot (20) but when the former was caught by Bob Rutherford off David Rutherford South Northumberland’s hopes faded.
Bob Rutherford took 3-19 whilst Charlie Harmison, Graham Whitworth and David Rutherford chipped in with two apiece.
*On Saturday (July 27), Ashington seconds are at home to Whitburn.
