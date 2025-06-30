Ashington seal win in dramatic fashion against Newcastle and move up the table

James Harmison celebrates the winning run. Picture: Steve Graham Sports Photos

Ashington finally cracked the code with a dramatic win which lifted them out of the relegation places after a last over success against Newcastle at Langwell Crescent on Saturday.

It was the first victory for the Mighty Acorns since the end of April and on a day when other matches in the league were affected by rain, this contest survived without any interruptions.

More than 460 runs were scored which was testimony to a good wicket prepared by the ground staff, but also the fact that it went right down to the wire tells how gripping an encounter this game actually was.

As a precursor, these two sides had met only 40 hours earlier in what was a fascinating clash in the Smithson Cup, with Ashington winning by 10 runs.

The result was possibly a confidence booster for the Mighty Acorns ahead of Saturday’s fixture – but in the first half, after Newcastle skipper Chris Youldon had won the toss and elected to bat first, it was shades of déjà vu for the home side.

Dan Gardiner made an early breakthrough when he clipped the top of left hander George Darwood’s leg stump in the sixth over.

Charlie Harmison bowled Matty Stewart then the youngster picked up his second wicket but was indebted to a smart catch at slip by Ben Harmison to send back Bobby Green.

However, as had happened at Burnmoor the previous week, a mid innings partnership developed to frustrate Ashington either side of lunch.

From 59-3, Asher Hart and Youldon steadied the boat, but after Youldon had followed Hart in reaching a half century, he played all around the next delivery from Charlie Harmison and saw his stumps shattered, bringing to an end a productive fourth wicket partnership of 107.

Hart lost partners Henry Hopkins, Tom Fletcher and Joshua Stirling before he completed a fine century in the final over as he helped to steer Newcastle to a total of 230.

Ashington openers Jack Jessop and Alexander Charnley found runs hard to come by before the latter was bowled by Darwood in the fifth over.

Jessop came out of his shell and, joined by Jack McCarthy, who reached his 50 with a single, the pair took their side up to 91-1 at the tea interval.

However, the break came at the wrong time for the pair, who quickly followed each other back to the pavilion after play had resumed.

McCarthy fell lbw to Darwood for 55 then, with the required rate increasing, Jessop spooned a catch to Green off Joseph Stuart.

Avishka Perera played some nice – and at times innovative – shots in partnership with Ben Harmison but as the pair approached a half century stand, Harmison fell lbw to Darwood.

Ashington required 60 off eight overs when Perera smashed the ball for four to complete his 50.

Sean McCafferty edged behind and when Perera and skipper Cam Nichols both fell to catches in the 49th over, Ashington’s victory charge appeared to be faltering as they wanted 17 from two overs.

But with Dan Gardiner and James Harmison at the wicket, 10 runs came from the penultimate over including a flat six hit from the latter and when Gardiner clipped a boundary from the first ball of the 52nd and final over, Ashington required three off five deliveries.

After a dot ball, the pair took a single then Harmison played a shot into a gap on the leg side. The duo set off for a run and when the fielder picked the ball up, he rolled it towards the stumps looking for a run out. However, the ball missed the target and Gardiner and Harmison charged through for a second which clinched the game for their side.