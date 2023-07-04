News you can trust since 1854
Ashington Rugby Cricket Club nets cash donation to improve facilities

A cricket club has received a cash boost from a town council’s annual grant fund to improve its facilities.
By Janet Bew
Published 4th Jul 2023, 15:10 BST- 1 min read
Councillor Victor Bridges presents the cheque to Ashington Rugby Cricket Club. Picture: Ashington Town CouncilCouncillor Victor Bridges presents the cheque to Ashington Rugby Cricket Club. Picture: Ashington Town Council
Ashington Rugby Cricket Club has been given £3,000 by Ashington Town Council to help with its two-lane fixed net project for the club’s growing number of members, as it goes from strength to strength.

The club is applying for other grants to help with the cost of providing the training facility as well as using their own funds as it continues to invest in the juniors in the club.

Grant Aid is for voluntary, non-profit making organisations who provide facilities, activities and services principally for residents served by Ashington Town Council.

Annual Grant Aid Funding can be used for capital or revenue expenditure and/or as ‘start-up’ funding for new bodies.

Councillor Victor Bridges presented the club with the cheque.

The club has started an U11 team, which played its first match against Blyth recently, getting off to a winning start.

