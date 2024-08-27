Ashington remain fourth in the league despite Felling doing the double on them

Jack Jessop scored 20 against Felling. Picture: Stephen Graham Sports Photos

Ashington Cricket Club’s first XI went down to a third consecutive defeat on Saturday when Felling completed a season’s double over them at Langwell Crescent.

The Mighty Acorns lost by 81 runs but are still in third place in the Premier Division of the North East Premier League with four games of the campaign remaining,

Second from top Burnopfield also tasted defeat against Tynedale, but leaders Burnmoor pulled further away after defeating Castle Eden by five wickets and now head the table by 65 points.

Alasdair Appleby – partnered by Tyler Easton – set the tone for Felling’s explosive start to their innings with a 34 ball knock of 56.

Ashington did slow the rate down later on with James Harmison taking three wickets, but the visitors finished their 45 overs allocation on 226-9.

Felling made an early incision when they removed Scott Pearcey with the score on four.

Jack Jessop (20), Jack McCarthy (24) and Ben Harmison (25) all made starts, but the Wansbeck side once again lost wickets in clumps before they were all out for 145 in the 37th over.

James Harmison followed up his bowling performance with a top-scoring knock of 28 with the bat which saw him named as the player of the match by sponsors Chisholm bookmakers.

This weekend, Ashington firsts head to Jesmond to play Newcastle on Saturday and on Sunday they go to Burnopfield.

Stand-in captain Cal Storey led Ashington seconds to a convincing 116-run victory over Felling seconds – agonisingly missing out on his first-ever century.

Due to unavailability, Storey stepped in to take the captaincy – and was delighted with the result as well as his own display.

“It was a professional performance by the lads where everyone chipped in and did their jobs,” he said afterwards.

“I captained the first team a few years ago but this was the first time I had skippered the second 11.”

In the week during which he celebrated his 30th birthday, Storey fell two runs short of a century.

“I never felt in any danger at all – but I tried to nudge a ball into the leg side and got a leading edge which went straight back to the bowler,” he explained.

Ashington seconds play Newcastle on Saturday and Gateshead Fell on Sunday, both at home.