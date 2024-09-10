Ashington put Benwell Hill to the sword with a fine seven-wicket victory

James Harmison set Ashington on their way to a win on Saturday with two wickets. Picture: Stephen Graham Sports Photos

Ashington pulled off an excellent seven-wicket victory over basement side Benwell Hill at Denton Bank on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following overnight rain and early morning dew, great work by the groundsman speeded up the drying process to allow this contest to get underway only half an hour after the scheduled start.

The home side got off to a cracking start led by Haydon Mustard, who was supported by Adam Heather. The pair put on 70 before the latter nicked a delivery from Charlie Harmison behind and was caught by wicketkeeper Jack McCarthy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it was a couple of wickets by James Harmison which had a telling effect on the Hill’s progress.

The right arm spinner pulled off a sensational one-handed catch off his own bowling to send back Adam Gardiner then trapped Joe Anderson leg before.

When Cam Nichols got in on the act to have home skipper Peter Halliday caught inside the long-on boundary by Sean McCafferty, the dismissal sparked a flurry of wickets, including two for Ian Sharkey.

However Mustard – now partnered by Luke Mussett – never offered a chance and reached a fine century before he was caught by James Harmison off Alex Nice for 107.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mussett followed, stumped by McCarthy for 16, which gave Nichols his second wicket with the Hill finishing on 203-9.

Jack Jessop and McCafferty began Ashington’s reply and featured in a fluent stand of 75 until the former was run out two runs short of his half century.

With the score advanced onto 90, McCafferty got a feather edge to a delivery from Callum Harding and was caught by Mustard for 26.

But from the moment they came to the crease, McCarthy and Ben Harmison both looked in great nick and took their side to the brink of victory with a partnership of 112.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCarthy – who had smashed 95 in Ashington’s defeat against Newcastle the previous weekend – ended unbeaten on a run-a-ball 50.

Wwith two runs required, Harmison – fresh from his half century in the win at Burnopfield – was caught by Harding off Prahalad Nadella for 69 – an innings which included 11 fours and one six from 63 balls.

Cam Nichols came in and from his first ball, hit the winning runs in the 36th over.

Ashington host the champions Burnmoor on Saturday.