Ashington hold league leaders Burnmoor to a losing draw

Ashington’s performances in the Premier Division of the North East Premier League are on the up – backed up with merited draws in the last two weeks against second-from-top Chester-le-Street and defending champions and current league leaders Burnmoor.

However, on a day when Burnmoor had to be at the top of their game, it was ironic that the Wansbeck outfit dropped into a relegation place after Shotley Bridge claimed a two wicket victory over Tynemouth at Preston Avenue.

At the Village ground in humid, sticky conditions, Ashington won the toss. They put the hosts into bat and there was an unusual start to proceedings when Cam Nichols and Alex Nice bowled consecutive maiden overs.

However the outfield was like lightning and on most occasions, anything wide of the fielders went to the boundary for four.

Burnmoor were 35 without loss when Nichols made a double bowling change. For the 10th over he brought on Charlie Harmison followed by James Harmison and it was a move which was fruitful, with a flurry of wickets.

From the last ball of the 14th, Charlie Harmison broke the deadlock when he trapped Ross Greenwell lbw for 19 then, with the first ball of the next, Marcus Brown (24) fell in identical fashion to James Harmison.

And the picture got even better for the visitors in the 16th when Charlie Harmison struck again, bowling former Ashington player Mitchell Killeen for nought.

Adam Gardiner replaced Charlie Harmison at the scoreboard end and tasted double success.

He bagged the prize wickets of home skipper Ryan Pringle and Stuart Poynter, bowling the former for 18, then Poynter edged behind and was caught by wicketkeeper Jack McCarthy for 15.

Rain began to fall shortly before the scheduled lunch interval at 1.30pm and play was brought to a premature halt with Burnmoor on 102-5 after 33 overs.

When play restarted, Josh Coughlin nicked behind off Charlie Harmison at 112-6.

However, a seventh wicket partnership of 79 developed between Sean Tindale (62) and Allan Worthy (33) which proved to be a vital aspect of the game. Although Gardiner took his tally of wickets to four as he claimed both batters in the penultimate over, Burnmoor closed on 201-8 from their 56 overs.

Ashington required four an over – and they had made a solid start through Jack Jessop and Alexander Charnley with 25 on the board until the latter edged behind to Poynter from the last ball of the fifth over.

McCarthy came in at number three and, in tandem with Jessop, the duo continued Ashington’s run chase. At tea, the visitors had advanced onto 65-1 after 16 overs and were right up with the required rate.

However the break was to be a significant turning point as when play resumed, Burnmoor struck a triple blow.

Jessop (27) and McCarthy (29) fell in identical fashion – stumped by Poynter off the bowling of Craig Stephenson whilst professional Avishka Perera was quickly snapped up for two after he returned a catch to spin bowler Graeme Bridge.

Ashington were 88-4 at the halfway mark of their innings but when Sean McCafferty partnered Ben Harmison, they came up against an accurate bowling attack with runs hard to come by.

McCafferty went lbw to Bridge then Gardiner (21) and Nichols also fell to the spinner in the 44th over at 134-7.

For Ashington it was a case of playing out for a losing draw which they achieved – even after James Harmison had been bowled in the final over by Waqas Maqsood.

For Ben Harmison it was a change of role but nevertheless a vital knock for his side. The normally fluent stroke maker played a patient and subdued innings, finishing unbeaten on 26 after facing 78 deliveries.