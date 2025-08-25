Ashington firsts slip towards relegation after fourth consecutive defeat

Matty Collins is congratulated after taking another wicket. Picture: Steve Graham Sports Photos

Ashington edged closer to the relegation trap door when they went down to a 17-run defeat against Castle Eden on Saturday.

With the exception of basement outfit Sunderland, all of the other clubs in the danger zone won their respective clashes which resulted in it being a grim day at Langwell Crescent.

The Mighty Acorns recently had a run which saw them unbeaten in six games – but Saturday’s reverse was their fourth consecutive defeat.

Now with only three games of the campaign remaining, Ashington have got to hope that they can snap out of their current form.

Saturday’s defeat saw them drop to third from bottom in the North East Premier League’s Premier Division – only one point above Shotley Bridge – although only nine points separate four clubs.

Ashington made a dream start against Castle Eden as right arm seamer Matty Collins had Jonathan Malkin caught behind by wicketkeeper Jack McCarthy from the first ball.

And it was Collins who struck at the double in the 11th over as he bowled Benjamin Simpson middle stump then, two balls later, trapped John Spellman lbw.

However the home side were left frustrated as Mandeep Singh (68) and JP Meade (41) added 78 for the fourth wicket.

Contributions down the order saw the Hartlepool-based outfit close their 45 overs on 227-9 whilst Collins returned figures of 4-35.

In reply, Ashington raced to 70-1 in 10 overs. Alexander Charnley returned a catch to Callum Appleby and was out for 26 but Jack Jessop (31) and Jack McCarthy (18) were going along well – until Philip Wimpenny removed both players.

Ben Harmison became the mainstay of the innings and could only look on as Avishka Perera, Sean McCafferty, Cam Nichols and James Harmison all lost their wickets.

But with another 53 runs required, Harmison fell lbw to Singh for 42.

With Ashington requiring 35 off three overs and 20 from the final six balls, Alex Nice hit 24 before he was last out.

Meanwhile Ashington seconds extended their unbeaten run with an eight-wicket success over Castle Eden at Parklands.

Alan Unsworth top scored with an unbeaten 42 as the home side were bowled out for 134 in 38.1 overs. Lennon Harmison was the star performer with the ball, taking 5-53 from nine overs.

At one stage it looked as if John Woolley and Conn Sullivan would take their side home by 10 wickets as their opening partnership went through the 100 barrier but the latter was out for 40.

Nevertheless Ashington completed the win after 20 overs with another highly impressive knock from Woolley, who hit an unbeaten 72 from 61 balls which included 13 fours and one maximum.

On Saturday, Ashington firsts are away to Chester-le-Street with the seconds at home to the same opposition.