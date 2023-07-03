Ashington's professional Jeremiah Louis couldn't prevent them from losing to Whitburn. Picture: Steve Graham Sports Photos

The reverse came only a week after the Mighty Acorns had climbed up to fifth from top of the North East Premier League’s Premier Division table following an inspired run of form.

After losing the toss and being put into bat, Ashington were skittled out for only 89, with Whitburn’s Jonathan Shakespeare taking six wickets.

Ashington made a decent start, with 10 runs coming from the first over, including two boundaries by Jack Jessop.

However, Jessop, in tandem with Adam Nichol, then found runs hard to come by and in the eighth over, Jessop miscued his shot and was caught by Luke Smith with the score on 14.

That was the beginning of a slump by the visitors.

McCafferty fell lbw in the 11th; Ben Harmison lobbed a catch to Matthew Muchall then Nichol clipped the ball to Mark Elliott at square leg with the score on 29.

Ben O’Brien and professional Jeremiah Louis stemmed the tide with a promising stand of 30 before the former also departed leg before for 15.

James Harmison played with great care to support Louis but in the 26th, Shakespeare struck again as he knocked Louis’s off stump out of the ground to leave Ashington 74-6.

The situation got even worse for the Wansbeck outfit when Cam Nichols was trapped lbw by Shakespeare first ball.

Ian Sharkey kept out the hat-trick ball before Harmison became Shakespeare’s sixth victim – with Sharkey following him back to the pavilion shortly afterwards on 81-9.

Cal Storey struck a couple of fours, but in the 32nd over he hit the ball straight to Lee Henderson with Ashington bowled out for 89.

Home openers Lee Henderson and Ethan Chivers added 58 for the first wicket to put their side into a commanding position.

Nichols eventually made the breakthrough having Chivers caught behind by McCafferty, who was deputising as wicketkeeper.

James Harmison removed Muhaymen Majeed and Henderson in consecutive overs, then Storey trapped Mark Elliott lbw with the score on 82.