Ashington first beat their Parklands jinx to beat Castle Eden by seven wickets

Ashington made it back to back wins in the North East Premier League’s Premier Division when they comprehensively defeated Castle Eden by seven wickets on Saturday.

It was the first time the Wansbeck outfit had triumphed in a league game at Parklands.

Ashington had the bit between their teeth early doors and their hosts out for 82 in the 28th over.

Ashington skipper Sean McCafferty won the toss and put the home outfit in to bat – and must have been delighted with his side’s totally dominance.

It started in the fourth over when Matty Collins made the breakthrough to remove Benjamin Simpson after a terrific diving catch in the gully by Cam Nichols.

Things got even better for the Mighty Acorns as Collins struck at the double, sending back home skipper Jonathan Malkin, who edged behind to wicketkeeper Jack McCarthy in the sixth over, before professional Bilawal Iqbal was bowled in the eighth at 29-3.

Ashington professional Jeremiah ‘Chilly’ Louis then weighed in with two quickfire wickets having Muhaymen Majeed caught at slip by Ben Harmison then trapping Nicholas Sampson-Barnes lbw.

From 47-5, Castle Eden slipped further into trouble as Philip Wimpenny and Keith Bailey also fell to the Ashington pace attack of Collins and Louis before the pair both completed their maximum nine-over stints.

McCafferty made a double bowling change introducing medium pacer Ian Sharkey and spinner James Harmison, and between them the duo mopped up the tail.

Sharkey trapped Alan Unsworth lbw before Oliver Sampson-Barnes was bowled by Harmison.

With the home total standing on 82, last man Connor Cute clipped a Sharkey delivery straight into McCafferty’s hands.

Collins ended with figures of 4-32; Louis 3-35; Sharkey 2-6 and Harmison 1-8.

In past seasons, Castle Eden’s Bilawal Iqbal has been a thorn in Ashington’s side – and the right armer struck a double blow which lifted his side’s hopes.

With the third ball of the reply, he bowled Adam Nichol then, in his next over, Jack McCarthy edged straight to Nicholas Sampson-Barnes at second slip.

A terrific partnership of 60 in 12 overs between the in-form Jack Jessop and McCafferty steadied the ship for Ashington.

McCafferty became Iqbal’s third wicket, falling lbw for 26.