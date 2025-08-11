Ashington fall just short against Burnopfield despite scoring more than 300 runs

Avishka Perera was the top scorer with 74 from 66 balls. Picture: Steve Graham Sports Photos

Ashington scored more than 300 runs at Langwell Crescent on Saturday – but visitors Burnopfield completed a season’s double over them when they won a thrilling contest with three balls to spare.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Put in to bat, the Wansbeck side dominated and at lunch had posted 140 from 34 overs for the loss of Jack Jessop, who fell lbw for 49.

The Mighty Acorns continued in the afternoon session before eventually closing their innings on 305-5 after 58 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Major contributions came from Alexander Charnley (58), Jack McCarthy (40) and Sean McCafferty (38 not out) but it was professional Avishka Perera who was the top scorer with 74 from 66 balls.

Alex Nice removed Paul McCarthy for six but Ashington were held up in their search for wickets as a partnership of 98 developed between Harry Crawshaw (72) and Ross Whitfield (88).

When Matty Potts bowled Crawshaw, Whitfield was ably supported by John Bushnell (51).

Ashington could not stem the flow of runs but their hopes received a double boost when Ian Sharkey struck, taking two wickets in three balls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had Bushnell caught by McCafferty then bowled Whitfield, but the visitors edged closer to their target through the efforts of John Oswell and Matty Oswell.

With 26 runs required, the former was run out by Perera for 39 then Charlie Harmison had Lumsden caught by Nice with the visitors on 291.

Eventually Burnopfield wanted eight to win from the final over.

After two singles, Oswell played a scoop shot from the third ball which went for six to win the game for his side.

On Saturday (August 16), Ashington are away to Tynemouth.