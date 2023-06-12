Mitchell Killeen scored his first half century for Ashington against South Northumberland. Picture: Steve Graham Sports Photos

The Mighty Acorns – looking to make it a hat-trick of wins – went down by seven wickets against league leaders South Northumberland in their North East Premier League Premier Division clash.

Sean McCafferty’s side posted a competitive score of 254 from their 58 overs on an excellent wicket – but in reply they were undone by a batting masterclass from Nikhil Gorantla, who stroked his way to a magnificent unbeaten 134.

When Mitchell Killeen returned to the attack from the pavilion end to break the third wicket partnership of 105 between Gorantla and Chris Hewison, 32, with the visitors still requiring over 100 – it reignited Ashington’s hopes.

But those hopes were quickly extinguished when Gorantla was joined by South Northumberland’s captain and former Ashington player Adam Cragg, who stylishly raced to an undefeated half century from only 41 balls.

The pair were unflustered as they featured in an unbroken stand of 112 to lead their side home with more than six overs to spare.

Gorantla struck 17 boundaries and four sixes whilst Cragg found the ropes on eight occasions.

Earlier Cragg had won the toss and elected to field – but Ashington openers Jack Jessop, 46, and Adam Nichol, 20, built a platform of 68 for the first wicket until both perished in quick succession.

Killeen and McCafferty continued to push for runs and at lunch, Ashington were 121-2.

But the innings dramatically changed within two overs as the Wansbeck side lost three wickets for only eight runs.

McCafferty was pouched at long-off by Calum Fletcher for 28; Ben O’Brien followed caught behind a couple of balls later for 0 then Killeen – who had batted superbly well and had reached his first half century for Ashington – fell lbw for 52.

Jack McCarthy, 31, and Jeremiah Louis consolidated adding 48 then after the former’s dismissal, Cam Nichols was pouched by an excellent one-handed catch by Simon Birtwistle.