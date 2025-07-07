Ashington cricketer James Harmison tells of his pride as his son hits his first century

James Harmison was delighted when he heard his son had hit his first century. Picture: Steve Graham Sports Photos

A long-serving local cricketer from Ashington who played a part in helping his side to an important win on Saturday, has spoken about the moment he learned that his teenage son had scored his maiden 100.

James Harmison took 2-30 from 10 overs as the Mighty Acorns’ first XI dismissed hosts Sunderland for 151 at Ashbrooke before the Wansbeck outfit romped to victory in 25 overs.

But it was during the afternoon session that James had a moment to savour when he was told that his son Lennon – who is a student at Ashington Academy – had hit a ton playing for Ashington seconds in their victory against Sunderland seconds at Langwell Crescent.

The youngster finished unbeaten on 101 from 93 balls, including 11 fours and two sixes.

“I knew Lennon had reached his 50 when we were on the field then I was getting score updates,” said James.

“When I heard he had got his 100 I was so happy for him, and I had a bit of a lump in my throat to be fair.

“I was gutted that I wasn’t there to see it myself, but my wife Michelle watched him and sent me a few videos on my phone.

“Lennon is thrilled to bits that he has hit his first-ever century at 14 years of age and it’s an absolutely brilliant achievement.

“All of the lads at the cricket club love him and were buzzing for him.”

James continued: “Lennon has been doing well with the bat this year and he’s getting scores for both Ashington and Northumberland.

“He’s always practising and working hard at his game, and he listens to his coaches.

“He just loves the game and how far he can go is up to him.”