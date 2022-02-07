Ashington cricket set to field professional next season

Ashington CC.

“Things are moving in right direction for us to sign Younas Ahmadzai – an Afghanistan top order right handed batsman who also bowls right arm spin,” said McCafferty.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are looking to getting things finalised and hope to welcome Younas for the start of the campaign. We performed well last season – we weren’t far away finishing fifth in the table - and the squad will be largely the same with maybes one or two additions.”