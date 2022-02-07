Ashington cricket set to field professional next season
Ashington Cricket Club’s 1st XI skipper Sean McCafferty revealed at the weekend that plans for the Langwell Crescent outfit to operate in the North East Premier League’s first division next season with a professional in their ranks are taking shape, writes Brian Bennett.
“Things are moving in right direction for us to sign Younas Ahmadzai – an Afghanistan top order right handed batsman who also bowls right arm spin,” said McCafferty.
“We are looking to getting things finalised and hope to welcome Younas for the start of the campaign. We performed well last season – we weren’t far away finishing fifth in the table - and the squad will be largely the same with maybes one or two additions.”
He continued: “We returned for a few fitness sessions in January and have continued with nets which started last week at Ashington Leisure Centre. We’re obviously looking to improve on last year and we should be looking to be at the top end of the table.”