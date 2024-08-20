Ashington cricket legend Mark Wood backs campaign to get more children playing

England bowler Mark Wood. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Former England bowler Mark Wood, who grew up in Ashington, is backing cricket’s governing body as it encourages more children to take up the sport.

Wood has joined the ECB in their new campaign to encourage more kids to find their way to play, no matter if that is casual cricket at home, in the street, at the local park, at school, or at a local club or community project.

This comes after a record 1.1 million children were supported to play cricket by ECB and partner programmes in 2023, with 2024 now on track to surpass this and be the biggest year on record for children’s cricket.

Wood said: “Playing cricket has been part of my life ever since I could remember. I lived 50 yards away from Ashington Cricket Club and spent my summer there every day.

“My dad and uncle also played the game – my uncle opened the batting for Northumberland.

“Growing up, I was an opening bat who bowled a bit of medium pace. When I was about 16 or 17, I hit a growth spurt and suddenly realised I could bowl quickly. With guidance from my coaches and the England pace bowler Steve Harmison, who also came from Ashington, I never looked back. I progressed quickly through the club and into several representative teams.

“I was grateful to my family and mates for helping me succeed and grow into an international cricketer. Without that foundation forged at Ashington, I wouldn’t be where I am today.

“I am always indebted to them for the honour of representing the Three Lions.”

The ECB has launched a video featuring England captains Ben Stokes and Heather Knight, alongside Men’s legend and record wicket-taker Jimmy Anderson and England Men’s Deaf team international Joel Harris, and collaborated with the campaigning organisation Playing Out to raise awareness of how local communities can safely close roads for outside play, encouraging them to get active and enjoy the game safely even in areas where outdoor space is limited.

The ECB already invests £4 million each year to support the free delivery of cricket in schools via Chance to Shine and Lord's Taverners, reaching 600,000 children, and working with every county cricket board across England and Wales.