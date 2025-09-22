Ashington Cricket Club's second team captain Josh Robinson steps back from the role after 10 years

Josh Robinson is stepping aside as second team captain.

On the final day of the 2025 campaign, Robinson’s side clinched runners-up place in Division Two of the North East Premier League and a few weeks earlier, they were crowned champions of the T20 competition.

Robinson said: “We’ve been quite a competitive team over the past 10 years so it’s been good.

“It was a tough decision to make but I think it’s the right time for a fresh pair of eyes to take the role on, whilst I also want to concentrate purely on playing for a few years. However, I’m still going to be doing things in and around the club.”

The 33-year-old said that during his decade of being in charge, there had been many highlights.

“We’ve won quite a few trophies,” he added.

“In the old league we lifted leagues and cups, and then when we joined the North East Premier League we won the league straight away and went into the top division for the second team.”

He continued: “To see youngsters like Alex Nice and Charlie Harmison progress into the first team has been rewarding, whilst Lennon Harmison is coming along nicely with loads more.

“Jack McCarthy is another who played for a couple of years in the second team before he made the rise to the first team – and Matty Collins did too.”

Under Robinson’s tenure, the seconds have strived to win the division two title – and it is the only target which has eluded them.

“It’s the one thing I wish we could have won,” added Robinson.

“We’ve been close to achieving it a few years in a row so that’s still an aim for whoever takes over the role as captain.”

Ashington-born Robinson spoke of his gratitude to everyone who had assisted him when he said: “I’d like to thank all of the players and the committee, but in particular a special mention to Bob Dunning, Steve Storey, Greg Williams and Sean McCafferty – the latter who was first team captain for six years whilst I was in charge of the second team.”

Chairman Steve Storey said: “The club are deeply indebted to Josh after his 10 years in the post as second team captain. It is a vital role in any club because the person has to ensure that the team is successful in itself without overlooking its primary role of supporting the first team and the club.

“During his time at the helm, Josh has been a wonderful second team captain. He has led a successful team, winning titles and trophies as well as developing young talent for the first team.”

He continued: “A talented batter in his own right, Josh has been selfless in sacrificing his own personal first team aspirations for the good of the second team and in addition to his on field achievements, Josh leaves behind a team with amazing team spirit and who have got a close relationship with the first team.

“Josh is a hugely popular individual in the club and respected for what he does both on and off the field, and although he is stepping down from his position, he is committed to continuing to play cricket and fulfilling off field work – something which all of those involved in running the club are absolutely delighted about.”