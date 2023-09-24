Ashington Cricket Club captain Sean McCafferty says the club can learn from their first season in the Premier Division. Picture: Stuart Davison

McCafferty said: “I’m happy with how the season went, but the only negative spin is that I think we should have ended higher up the table.

“Ultimately that’s down to us because we could have won more games, but going into next year it’s been a good learning curve. We wanted to be in the top flight and I think we’re better off because the club has been buzzing all year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In one sense I’m happy, but in another it’s a case of what could have been in terms of our league position, although I’m a big believer of the cliché that the league table doesn’t lie across a whole season.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the first few weeks, the league newcomers were bottom of the division, but McCafferty was always confident they wouldn’t finish up in a relegation spot.

“I was never worried or looking down over relegation,” he said. “I know we lost our first few games and were bottom for a while, but I still believed that with the talent we have got in our team we would climb the table.

“We had lads going out of the team through shift work; we lost Mitch Killeen through injury, who would probably have played quite a big part for us, and our professional, Jeremiah ‘Chilly’ Louis, couldn’t bowl for a while after his first week – but that gave opportunities for other lads, who did really well and will be better for the experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Unfortunately we lost a big portion of July due to the weather, but had we beaten Tynemouth we would have gone second from top and that was only a matter of six weeks before the end of the season, so it just shows how tightly packed the league was, as well as being very competitive from second to seventh.”

Ashington lost four of their last five league games and the skipper added: “There are things which I look back on and I think we’ve got very good players here but certainly at the back end of the season we didn’t quite hit our straps.”

He continued: “We got to finals day; the semi-final of the Banks Salver and won the Smithson Cup, whilst in the league we beat some good teams along the way like Burnmoor at Langwell Crescent, which provided a great memory as we chased down 250. However, I’m not the type of person who sits back and is pleased. We cannot settle for seventh place – we have to strive to look beyond that.”