Ashington Cricket Club welcomes back Jeremiah Louis to spice up their team in the new season
Born in St Kitts, the 27-year-old West Indian had a highly successful first campaign last term as the club made their debut in the Premier Division of the North East Premier League – the highest standard of cricket in the North East.
It was ironic that the red hot news was announced by the Langwell Crescent-based outfit towards the end of last week, which coincided with the area being gripped by wintry weather.
Club chairman Steve Storey said at the weekend: “I’m absolutely delighted and thrilled to have Jeremiah – who we nickname ‘Chilli’ – coming back as he was a big addition to the side last year in our first season in the North East Premier League Premier Division.
“Chilli came across with a slight injury which stopped him bowling to his full potential but once he got himself fit, was a match winner with bat and ball.”
Louis – who plays domestic cricket for the Leeward Islands – said: “I’m very much delighted and humbled that the club, players and, more so, the community wants me back. I give the Lord thanks for that. I’m really looking forward to representing the Mighty Acorns again and hopefully – fingers crossed – look to get on top of the table this time round.”
Ashington finished the league season in a very creditable mid-table position, chalking up some notable wins against Burnmoor – who finished as runners up – Newcastle and Benwell Hill whilst also having good contests in both tussles with champions South Northumberland.
Louis’s finest hour in the league came in the crushing victory by 148 runs over Newcastle at Jesmond when he turned in a magnificent all-round performance, hitting a powerful unbeaten knock of 126 and taking 5-40.
Then, led by skipper Sean McCafferty, the Mighty Acorns won the Bobby Smithson Cup after a four-wicket win over host club Benwell Hill in early September.
The game took place a week before the season drew to a close, with Louis ripping the heart out of the Hill top order as he claimed 5-19 in a dynamic four-over spell.