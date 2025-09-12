Ashington Cricket Club says a fond farewell to Brian 'Scoop' Bennett as he hangs up his pen after 50 years

Brian Bennett was presented with his own club top by Josh Robinson, left, and Sean McCafferty, last year.

After reporting on Ashington Cricket Club matches during the last 50 years, Brian ‘Scoop’ Bennett is retiring.

Although he intends to continue reporting on Ashington Football Club matches, he has decided to step back and enjoy his summers with his wife, Janet, and family.

It is a remarkable achievement for Brian to spend 50 years reporting on his local cricket club, and is testament to his love of the game of cricket, and to the club itself, that he has done so.

His sole motivation has been to ensure that the club's achievements are recognised and promoted within the town, through the News Post Leader.

In 1992, to celebrate the club’s centenary year, Brian wrote a book about the history of the club – “One Hundred Not Out”. The time and effort that this took was enormous and the book is still a point of reference for club members.

Officials at the cricket club are sad that this chapter in Brian’s journalistic career has come to an end, but delighted that he has made the decision for the right reasons.

Steve Storey, chair of Ashington Cricket Club, was full of praise and gratitude for everything Brian has done for the club.

He said: “When Scoop told us of his decision, there was a genuine outpouring of respect and a feeling of disappointment that he no longer would be reporting on matches.

“His reports are always professional, thorough and well composed. Players, members and followers always look forward to his match reports in the News Post Leader and on our social media platforms.

“His post-match interviews with captains and players are intense and insightful, conducted as professionally as you would expect from an actual professional journalist.

“Everyone at the club regards Scoop as part of the family here. He is well respected for what he does, but more importantly, loved for who he is.

“He has been an integral part of the club for 50 years and I’m sure that next season, even though he has packed away his typewriter, he will still spend time at the club, having a beer, not looking for a story!”

He added: “On a personal note, I have known Brian for a fair bit of the 50 years. I have always regarded him as a friend, although always careful to clarify if our conversations were on or off the record.

“As a once amateur rugby and cricket reporter myself, I often took inspiration from Brian’s work and tried to learn from the master.

“The highlight of my short ‘career’ was when Scoop went on holiday and asked me to report on a first team match in his absence. I was terrified, not because of the job at hand, but on the critique from him on his return. I’ve no doubt, he will critique this article!”