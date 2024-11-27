A project will take place in Ashington next year to mark the 80th anniversary of the ending of the Second World War.

Ashington Cricket Club has raised more than £20,000 to place personalised commemorative plaques alongside trees in the club’s grounds.

The project will recognise the 175 service members from Ashington who made the ultimate sacrifice in the war with an individual plaque and through planting 48 new trees to bring the total number to 175.

The club has been working with Ashington Town Council, the Ashington branch of the Royal British Legion, Reiverdale Scout Group and local historians on the project.

Supporters of the project include the Barbour Foundation, Catherine Cookson Charitable Trust, Hadrian Trust, Sir James Knott Trust and the Duke of Portland Charitable Trust as well as Ashington’s Northumberland County Councillors (Caroline Ball, Brian Gallacher, Lynne Grimshaw, Jim Lang, Ken Parry and Mark Purvis) through their Members Local Improvement Scheme.

The trees in the club’s ground and surrounding area were planted after the Second World War in memory of each person from the town who lost their life in the war.

The project will enhance the existing memorial trees as well as planting new trees to replace trees damaged and lost over the years. It will also address those names that were not included on the original memorial after the war.

“Ashington took devastating losses in World War Two, with 175 of our brave residents giving their lives in service to their country,” said Cllr Mark Purvis, chair of Ashington Town Council.

“This memorial arboretum will ensure their sacrifices are forever remembered with a living tribute in our community.”

Steve Storey, chair of Ashington Cricket Club, added: “Ashington Cricket Club is fully aware of our history and we are honoured to be leading the project.

“We would like to place on record our thanks to all the funders and supporters of the project, and we look forward to developing the project in 2025.”

As part of the project a new wildflower meadow is to be incorporated into the wooded area in the grounds.

Young people from the Reiverdale Scout Group have been working with local historians Margaret Allinson and David Wise to assist with historical research for the plaques and to ensure all of the fallen are accurately commemorated. The Scouts will also be helping to plant the new trees early in the new year.

Ben Sanderson, of Reiverdale Scout Group, said: “Being involved in the project has enabled the Scouts to really consider the impact and sacrifices made in conflict.”

Marjorie Chambers, chair of the Ashington branch of the Royal British Legion, commented: “2025 is a significant year in marking the 80th anniversary of the ending of World War Two. We are delighted that the cricket club has been successful in raising the funds to bring this fantastic project for our town to fruition.”

Cllr Mark Purvis said: “We owe an incredible debt of gratitude to Ashington's World War Two fallen that can never be repaid. The living memorial that will now be developed demonstrates their sacrifices are still cherished.”

An unveiling event for the plaques and trees will take place in May.