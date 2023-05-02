News you can trust since 1854
Ashington Cricket Club make their premier division debut against Castle Eden

Ashington Cricket Club’s first XI skipper Sean McCafferty said his side have got to put their opening day defeat against Castle Eden at Langwell Crescent behind them.

By Brian Bennett
Published 2nd May 2023, 16:43 BST- 2 min read
Ashington Cricket Club lost their first premier division game. Picture: Jake OakleyAshington Cricket Club lost their first premier division game. Picture: Jake Oakley
When the first ball was bowled on Saturday (April 29), the Mighty Acorns etched another chapter in their history as they made their bow in the premier division of the North East Premier League.

However, they went down by five wickets against the team who finished above them last season to win the first division championship.

At one stage, Ashington were 55-5 before being all out for 101 from the fifth ball of the 40th over.

Jack McCarthy was top scorer with 26.

Ashington made a good start when the visitors replied, having them on 7-2, with Matty Collins taking both wickets.

The game was in the balance, with the Hartlepool-based outfit on 59-5 and leading run maker JP Meade out for 37, but Keith Bailey (29 not out) and Bilawal Iqbal (18 not out) forged an unbroken stand of 44 to steer their side to victory after 34 overs.

Afterwards McCafferty pointed to the toss as having a crucial bearing on proceedings.

He said: “Obviously we wanted to start the campaign off with a win but unfortunately I lost the toss – they put us in to bat – and it was a big factor.

“In the first instance, our ground staff – Greg Williams and Mark Storey – did exceptionally well to get the game on because we have not had the weather which has allowed them to prepare the ground and pitches.

“On top of that, Castle Eden have got two good opening bowlers in Iqbal and Bailey.

“We threatened to have the odd partnership, but every time it looked as if that was going to develop and we could kick on, we shot ourselves in the foot with a dismissal.”

He continued: “However, the toss was key – it had a big impact on the game – but credit to Castle Eden, who played the better cricket.

“After having our first two games called off due to the weather, it was our first match of the season and although the result went against us, I told the lads not be too disheartened.”

Ashington firsts are away to Chester-le-Street on Saturday (May 6).

