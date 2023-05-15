Ben O'Brien of Ashington Cricket Club hits a shot on his way to 41 against Newcastle. Picture: Steve Graham Sports Photos

Back-to-back defeats had seen Sean McCafferty’s side on the basement – but they completed a convincing victory over Newcastle by 88 runs on Saturday (May 13).

Ashington batted first and Jack Jessop was bowled for eight in the sixth over, with skipper Sean McCafferty following shortly afterwards, lbw for 22.

A strong partnership between Ben O’Brien and Jack McCarthy appeared to settle nerves until both departed in the space of a couple of overs.

O’Brien, who had advanced to 41, fell leg before to Matthew Stewart in the 28th then McCarthy was caught and bowled by the same bowler for 31.

James Harmison was positive from the start as he smashed three boundaries, but he was caught in the 38th for 26.

Mitchell Killeen was bowled in the next over by Mohsin Mukhtar for 15 – the home side score now advanced onto 175-6 – with more than 10 overs to go.

Determined batting from Jeremiah Louis, 18, David Rutherford, eight, and Cam Nichols, 11 not out, saw Ashington through the 200 barrier before they were all out after 48 overs for 213.

Ashington made an explosive start when their visitors replied.

Bobby Green offered no stroke and was trapped lbw from the fifth ball of Killeen’s opening over, then, in his third over, he bowled Tomas Mackintosh.

Louis was then on a hat-trick after removing both Ben Robinson and Matthew Stewart lbw, leaving Newcastle on 22-4.

Matty Collins replaced Louis and became the second player on a hat-trick after having Mohsin Mukhtar and Kieran Trevaskis out lbw, with Newcastle slipping to 32-6.

George Darwood and Hamzah Amin steadied the ship until the latter edged Collins and was caught, giving the seamer his third wicket.

Ronan Hogarth joined Darwood and the pair added 47, but with Newcastle on 114, the latter was bowled for 40 by Harmison.

Two overs later, Euan Stenhouse was caught by Ian Sharkey off Harmison and then in the next, the innings was wrapped up.

Louis also took his tally of wickets to three when he had Issac Unsworth caught behind – the visitors all out for 125.