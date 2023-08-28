Stand-in skipper Ben O'Brien top-scored for Ashington against South Northumberland. Picture: Stephen Graham Sports Photography

The Wansbeck side – put in to bat – were 82-1 at one stage before they suffered a massive collapse and were all out for 105 in 43.4 overs. O’Brien top scored with a half century.

In reply, the Gosforth outfit found themselves in deep trouble at 82-9 – but they got over the line after an unbroken last wicket stand of 24 between Calum Fletcher (13 not out) and Lee Crozier (nine not out).

Stand-in skipper O’Brien said afterwards: “We were without several regulars against what I consider to be not only the best team in the league but also the north of England.

“Obviously I was gutted at the defeat – as were the rest of the side – but immensely proud of all of the lads after taking the game right down to the wire.

“The second half was phenomenal as our lads stepped up. Defending 105, our attitude was to give it our best shot and we were excellent. When we had South Northumberland nine wickets down with 24 still required, I thought we were going to win and pull off something spectacular, but credit to their last wicket pair. They faced a lot of deliveries and it was a proper stoic rearguard action.

“When they needed 10 to win, Alex Storey bowled a delivery just short of a length and their lad has hit the ball in the air through mid-wicket just wide of James Harmison. The ball went for four and that was a big moment as the pressure came back on us. I was bowling and had a delivery which Crozier chopped down into the ground and the ball bounced just over middle stump, then I had an lbw shout turned down.

“The game was really tight; it was a nail biter and the crowd were really into it.

O’Brien looked back on the start of the game: “I was delighted as we didn’t lose a wicket in the power play and it was past the 20 overs mark when we lost Jack Jessop.

“We had a target in mind and at halfway, we looked at anything around the 200 mark.”

O’Brien added: “We lost our last eight wickets for 23 runs which was disappointing because from the position we were in, we should have got more. Their spinners, Lee Crozier and Oliver McGee, bowled quite well with not too many bad balls and the surface was turning with lots of bounce. Also there was a lot in it for the seamers with the new ball as well as the spinners and it was hard for the lads coming in. However, if someone in our middle order had got 15-20 runs, it could have made a difference.”

In division two, Ashington seconds missed the chance to close the gap on leaders Chester le Street.

Josh Robinson’s side went down by seven wickets against South Northumberland seconds whilst Chester le Street took nine points from their home clash against Burnmoor which was abandoned.