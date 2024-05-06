Ashington Cricket Club faces delayed start to the season as weather intervenes
Due to the amount of rainfall over the recent months, the league already decided to push back the opening day of the season to the last Saturday in April – but even that proved to be a washout.
On Saturday, Ashington were scheduled to face South Northumberland with the firsts away at Gosforth and the seconds at home to the same opposition – only the weather intervened again and not a ball was bowled.
But the news from Langwell Crescent wasn’t all doom and gloom as Jeremiah ‘Chilly’ Louis – who has again signed as professional for The Mighty Acorns this season – arrived in Wansbeck last week, plus Ashington Women’s 1st XI won their opening game of the campaign against Warkworth.
On Saturday, Ashington firsts are at home to Tynedale whilst the seconds travel to Whitburn.
